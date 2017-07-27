Adam Gase Says Ryan Tannehill Is “Running Really Well, Looks Good To Me”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

Miami Dolphins head coach, Adam Gase joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM on the first day of Training Camp and talked about how excited he is now that football season is back. Listen as he comments on Ryan Tannehill’s health going into the season, and how happy he is to be reunited with Julius Thomas.

On the beginning of training camp- “We are getting to the point where we are all comfortable with each other. It’s really been a great offseason and I’m excited to get into camp.”

On Mike Pouncey- “We have a good plan as far as what we want to do. We’ve been going through this since February. I’ve joked about how he can stand next to me and then trot out there on Sunday’s. It’s rare you see a guy who looks like he hasn’t missed a day after that. He’s chomping at the bit in the meetings. He’s fired up and he’s been waiting his whole career to get into the playoffs and he was on IR when we went.”

On the defensive tackle position- “I like the competition we have right now. We have a good veteran with [Ndamukong] Suh and there is a lot of pressure on these young guys. Jordan [Phillips] being able to step in there and be consistent, his expectations are I’m just going to put my head down and get to work.”

On Koa Misi- “With Koa, that was tough. I don’t even know what our expectations were with an injury like that. I was kind of surprised it was shut down so fast, I thought maybe we would get him on PUP.”

On Julius Thomas- “His releases have gotten much better. It was exciting for me the first day we were installing and I saw him I was just like ‘wow we are back together again.’ He’s a rare player because his intelligence level and the questions he asks off the field. It’s really been fun to be around him again because you can tell how much he enjoys getting back in this offense. It’s a fresh start for him.”

On Ryan Tannehill- “We watched him for 13 practices. He won’t stop, he’s going all the time. He looks good to me, he looks fine to me. He has the knee brace on and I haven’t noticed a difference. He’s running really well. I’m not asking him [about his knee]. I asked him once and he gave me a stare like he was going to put hands on me.”