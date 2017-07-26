Weather Alert | Heat Advisory For Broward, Miami-Dade & Monroe Counties Until 6 PM  More Info On Heat Advisory | This Week's Forecast

Weed Killer Ingredient Found In Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

July 26, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Ben & Jerry's, Consumer, Food, Ice Cream

BURLINGTON, VT (CBSMiami) – A chemical used to kill weeds has been found in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

The Organic Consumers Association says it found glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup herbicide, in 10 flavor samples it tested:

  • Peanut Butter Cup
  • Peanut Butter Cookie
  • Vanilla (two flavors)
  • Phish Food
  • The Tonight Dough
  • Half Baked
  • Chocolate Fudge Brownie
  • Americone Dream
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Cherry Garcia tested negative for the herbicide.

The amount of the chemical found in the ice cream is still far below dangerous levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency. An adult would have to eat 290,000 servings a day of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to hit the EPA’s limit, according to the New York Times.

The consumer group says there’s evidence that there’s no “safe” level of glyphosate despite the regulations.

Ben & Jerry’s said they are working to move away from genetically modified organisms.

