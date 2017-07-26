Weather Alert | Heat Advisory For Broward, Miami-Dade & Monroe Counties Until 6 PM  More Info On Heat Advisory | This Week's Forecast

Man Accused Of Murdering Teen He Solicited Online For Sex Appears In Bond Court

July 26, 2017 3:47 PM
Filed Under: BSO, Crime, Teen Killed, Tyquan Pearson

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman he solicited online for sex appeared in bond court Wednesday.

Tyquan Pearson is now in the Broward County Jail, charged with first-degree murder.

Pearson was originally taken into custody in Virginia.

Back in May, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Brittney Taylor was seen on surveillance being dropped off at the Comfort Suites on West Commercial Boulevard, where Pearson was temporarily living.

Detectives said surveillance video shows Taylor entering room 331 around 11:00 a.m. About four hours later, the video showed Pearson leaving alone with a large stroller carrying some items, including a blue storage container.

Taylor’s decomposing remains were found in a storage container, buried in a backyard in Fort Lauderdale.

The motive for the murder remains unclear.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch