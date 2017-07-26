Man Accused Of Murdering Teen He Solicited Online For Sex Appears In Bond Court

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman he solicited online for sex appeared in bond court Wednesday.
Tyquan Pearson is now in the Broward County Jail, charged with first-degree murder.
Pearson was originally taken into custody in Virginia.
Back in May, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Brittney Taylor was seen on surveillance being dropped off at the Comfort Suites on West Commercial Boulevard, where Pearson was temporarily living.
Detectives said surveillance video shows Taylor entering room 331 around 11:00 a.m. About four hours later, the video showed Pearson leaving alone with a large stroller carrying some items, including a blue storage container.
Taylor’s decomposing remains were found in a storage container, buried in a backyard in Fort Lauderdale.
The motive for the murder remains unclear.