Big Week Of Soccer At Hard Rock Stadium Begins With PSG Facing Juventus

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fans from across the glove are descending on Miami for a big week of soccer.
Hard Rock Stadium is hosting a pair of games featuring four of the world’s best clubs, starting on Wednesday when Paris Saint-Germain battles Italian powerhouse Juventus.
A crowd of over 40,000 fans is expected for the mid-week match.
The big game comes on Sunday when bitter rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona face off in El Clasico Miami.
It marks the first time they have faced each other on U.S. soil and only the second time they have played outside of Spain.
A sellout crowd of almost 65,000 is what officials are expecting for Sunday.