Real Cop Pulls Over Accused Cop Impersonator In Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH (CBSMiami) — A deputy on patrol pulled over a suspected cop impersonator who had just flashed his lights and sirens to stop another vehicle, deputies say.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raul Aranda-Guillen, 44, on charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence, according to WPEC.

The deputy who stopped Aranda-Guillen Sunday night said he heard a vehicle siren from a black-and-white patrol-style vehicle driving in Lake Worth on Lake Avenue near North Dixie Highway.

The patrol style vehicle had flashing lights and a siren on as it pulled up behind another car, the deputy said. The vehicle also had a spotlight and the word, ‘Police’ in large black letters on the trunk of the car.

Deputies pulled over Aranda-Guillen in the patrol style vehicle a few blocks later, authorities say.

Investigators say they found Aranda-Guillen had a firearm and other police-related equipment.

During his arrest, deputies say they had to use a leg-sweep technique to get Aranda-Guillen to the ground after he was allegedly making it difficult for the deputy to get handcuffs on him. The deputy said they also had to use a neck restraint, causing Aranda-Guillen to lose consciousness for about 5 second.

Once he was in custody, Aranda-Guillen was taken to the hospital to be checked out and later taken to jail.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who is pulled over by law enforcement to follow these tips: