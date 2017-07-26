Animal Lovers Warned To Keep Pets Safe As Temps Soar

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Animal lovers are reminded to keep an eye on their pets as temperatures continue to soar.

The dog days of summer won’t keep pups from wanting to play but with high heat and humidity, fun in the sun can turn dangerous quickly.

“The heat is really tough on them. A lot of dogs don’t even know it themselves,” said Shellie Vogler, owner and manager at Camp Bow Wow Smyrna.

To keep her campers safe she limits their time outside, has water on-hand, and encourages pool time.

“We also have the wading pools to jump in to keep cool,” she said.

Even the Astroturf can heat-up, so Vogler hoses down the ground to keep sensitive paws from burning.

Remember, if the grass is getting hot the asphalt is even hotter, so don’t take walks during the heat of the day.

“I would do the morning hours and the evening hours,” she said.

Watching for signs of heat stroke is also key since many dogs don’t know to move into the shade to find relief from the heat.

“You can start sensing signs of heat stroke where there’s excessive panting, if they’re not listening, if they look really anxious. So we always try to keep them cool, get them lots of water, get them inside. Even cover them in cold towels,” said Courtney Skiver with Camp Bow Wow Smyrna.

Feel free to trim longer hair on your dog, but never shave your dog. Dogs’ coats protect them from overheating and sunburn.

If you have to leave home for work for hours do not leave your dog outside on hot days. Consider a day-camp or leave them inside with the AC and of course, never keep your pet inside a hot car.

Click here for more tips on how to keep your pet cool.