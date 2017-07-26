Miami Beach Police: Duo Steals Rolex, Cash From Unsuspecting Men

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A pair of serial Rolex thieves are behind bars, according to Miami Beach Police.
Investigators believe Alicia Stucky, 31, and Dacorian Dewayne Greer, 33, worked together to steal from people in at least two cases.
Back in February, they allegedly took more thousands of dollars worth of items, including a Rolex, from a group of people they gave a ride to. An arrest report said the suspects invited the group to a Miami Beach home where they all drank and partied.
The following morning, the group woke up to notice three Rolex watches were missing, as well as foreign currency and U.S. cash, totaling more than $51,000 in value.
Two months later, police said Greer and Stucky were involved in a similar incident where they befriended two men at the Mynt Ultralounge at 1921 Collins Avenue and were invited up to their hotel. The victims told police all they remember is waking up the next day to their credit cards and a Rolex watch gone.
The suspects were then spotted at a Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy and Bank of America making fraudulent transactions totaling $15,900.
Stucky is also accused of stealing another Rolex in June after forcing her way into an Uber vehicle and taking it from an incapacitated man’s wrist.
Both face a series of charges, including grand theft.