In The Recruiting Huddle: Jahmar Brown – St. Thomas Aquinas

July 26, 2017 8:23 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Jahmar Brown

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Having watched this outstanding prospect at Monsignor Pace the past two years, there was never a doubt how good he would be. A very athletic talent, who recently was awarded the MVP at the True19 Showcase in Palm Beach County. Will definitely add to his growing frame over the next two years. This was a position that St. Thomas Aquinas was looking to fill – and they did with an outstanding and very instinctive player.  Has always been a very skilled talent that many had predicted big things from several years back. Has a chance to truly make an impact over the next few years – especially with the schedule this nationally-rated squad has.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5645825/jahmar-brown

