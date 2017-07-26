Weather Alert | Heat Advisory In Effect For Broward, Miami-Dade & Monroe Counties Until 6 PM | More Info

House Overwhelmingly Approves New Russia Sanctions

July 26, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, House, Politics, Russia

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – While lawmakers on Capitol Hill can’t agree on the future of health care, they had no problem coming together to approve new sanctions against Russia.

By a vote of 419 to 3, the House passed a bill which calls for new sanctions against Russia, North Korea, and Iran. The bill also gives Congress the power to block any effort by the White House to weaken those penalties.

The bill now heads to the Senate. If they approve it, the bill then heads to the desk of President Donald Trump.

President Trump has not indicated whether he will sign the bill.

Trump’s presidency has been dogged by questions his campaign’s ties with Russia.

Russia has condemned the new sanctions, saying they could destroy normalized relations between the two countries.

