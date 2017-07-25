Zika Cases On The Rise

July 25, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: Health, Zika, Zika Virus

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – In the last week, there have been six additional cases of the Zika virus confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 113 in 2017.

Of the tally, 85 cases were classified as “travel related” — meaning people were infected with the mosquito-borne Zika virus elsewhere and brought it into the state.

Another 22 involve people classified as having “undetermined” exposure to the virus in 2016 and then being tested in 2017. The other six people were infected in Florida in 2016 and were tested in 2017.

Zika is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects. The Department of Health website said the state does not have any areas of “ongoing, active transmission of Zika by mosquitoes.”

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch