Zika Cases On The Rise

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – In the last week, there have been six additional cases of the Zika virus confirmed in the state, bringing the total to 113 in 2017.
Of the tally, 85 cases were classified as “travel related” — meaning people were infected with the mosquito-borne Zika virus elsewhere and brought it into the state.
Another 22 involve people classified as having “undetermined” exposure to the virus in 2016 and then being tested in 2017. The other six people were infected in Florida in 2016 and were tested in 2017.
Zika is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects. The Department of Health website said the state does not have any areas of “ongoing, active transmission of Zika by mosquitoes.”
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.
