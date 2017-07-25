Time To Vote In Tuesday’s Special Election Showdown

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for Special Election primaries for State Senate District 40 and House District 116.
The special July 25 primary election was set after former Sen. Frank Artiles resigned in April for marking offensive remarks to lawmakers in a Tallahassee bar.
Republican Jose Felix Diaz chose to resign from his seat in the state house to replace Artiles, opening up another seat in House District 116.
Portilla faces Republican challengers former Sen. Alex Diaz de la Portilla and attorney Lorenzo Palomares.
On the Democratic side, former state Rep. Ana Rivas Logan and businesswoman Annette Taddeo are both vying for the seat.
In the House District 116 race, Daniel Perez and Jose Mallea square off in the primary to choose the Republican nominee, who will face Democratic candidate Gabriela Mayaudon in the general election which takes place Sept. 26.
Mail-in voting is already underway, and early voting began July 15th.
Senate District 40 overs parts of Miami-Dade including Kendall and Glenvar Heights.
House District 116 partially overlaps with Senate District 40, and includes parts of Doral, Kendall, Sunset Drive, University Park, Westchester and Fountainebleau.
