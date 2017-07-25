Weather Alert | Heat Advisory in effect for parts of Miami-Dade County until 6 PM | More Info

Florida Teen Wins $26,000 A Year For Life Off $1 Scratch-Off

July 25, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: fla lottery, Florida Lottery, Lottery, Lottery Winner

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – She’s only 18-years old but a Florida woman has a set salary for life.

Daniela Leon Ruz won a weekly payday off a one-dollar scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery says Ruz played the game, $500 A Week For Life, at her local grocery store.

Her odds?

A one-in-six million chance of winning.

She beat the odds and scratched her way to score the top prize.

Instead of taking the lump sum, the teen chose to receive her winnings in annual payments of 26-thousand dollars a year for the rest of her life.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch