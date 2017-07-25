Florida Teen Wins $26,000 A Year For Life Off $1 Scratch-Off

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – She’s only 18-years old but a Florida woman has a set salary for life.
Daniela Leon Ruz won a weekly payday off a one-dollar scratch-off ticket.
The Florida Lottery says Ruz played the game, $500 A Week For Life, at her local grocery store.
Her odds?
A one-in-six million chance of winning.
She beat the odds and scratched her way to score the top prize.
Instead of taking the lump sum, the teen chose to receive her winnings in annual payments of 26-thousand dollars a year for the rest of her life.