Straily, Marlins Continue Series In Texas Looking To Stay Hot On The Road

ARLINGTON (CBSMiami) – Some hitters have found that participating in the MLB Home Run Derby can mess with your swing.

It seems Giancarlo Stanton is not one of those guys.

Stanton clubbed two more homers on Monday, bringing his season total to 32 while leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-0 series opening victory over the Texas Rangers.

Stanton has six home runs and nine RBIs in his last seven games. He is once again tied with Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge for the Major League lead in homers.

The news isn’t all good with Miami as Marlins may be without one of their other big bats. First baseman Justin Bour is listed day-to-day after exiting Monday’s game with a right oblique strain.

For the Rangers, veteran third baseman Adrian Beltre is on the cusp of making history.

Beltre went 4-for-4 during Monday’s loss and is now seven hits shy of reaching 3,000 for his career.

GAME INFO: First Pitch 8:05 PM, Globe Life Park in Arlington

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RHP Dan Straily (7-5, 3.49 ERA) vs. Rangers LHP Cole Hamels (4-1, 3.78)

Straily had been the Marlins most consistent starting pitcher before suffering a setback during his last start, giving up four runs and a season-high-tying nine hits in a loss to Philadelphia.

It was Straily’s first loss in seven starts, a span in which he didn’t give up more than three runs in any game.

Straily has faced Texas 11 times (10 starts) during his career and holds a 4-3 record and a 4.15 ERA against the Rangers.

Hamels is also looking to bounce back from a sub-par start after getting knocked around to the tune of seven runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings during a loss to Baltimore in his last outing.

The Orioles snapped a streak of 24 straight scoreless innings thrown by Hamels.

During his career, Hamels has a 9-15 record and 3.39 ERA against the Marlins, the most losses he has against any team in the majors.

This season Hamels is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four starts at Globe Life Park.

