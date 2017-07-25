Steering You Right: Upcoming Nightly Closures On I-95

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a number of overnight closures.
This Friday, two general purpose lanes of southbound I-95 will be closed from NW 202nd Street to NW 191st Street from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Beginning Tuesday night until Saturday, the southbound I-95 Express Lanes between the Golden Glades interchange to State Road 112 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
And, if you’re headed northbound on I-95 this Friday through Monday, note that two general purpose lanes will be closed nightly from 11 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. from NW 29th Street to NW 50th Street. A third lane could be closed if needed.
Click Here to check out the latest closures and slow downs which may affect your drive.