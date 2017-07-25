President Trump Publicly Attacks AG Sessions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump continues to rage against Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his recusal from all matters related to Russia and Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

In a tweet storm Tuesday in the President remarked on the upcoming Senate vote on a health care bill, he also took a shot at Sessions.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

On Monday, the President made his anger public when he took to Twitter to call Sessions “beleaguered.”

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Mr. Trump’s tweets come less than a week after a New York Times interview in which he took Sessions to task for his recusal decision.

“How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president,” he told the Times.

Last Saturday, the President unleashed a series of tweets criticizing a Washington Post story focused on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling it an “illegal intelligence leak.”

A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

CBS News has confirmed American intelligence intercepted Russian reports claiming Sessions discussed “campaign-related matters” with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 presidential election.

“I should not be involved in any campaign investigation,” Sessions said in March, denying ever talking about the campaign when he recused himself from the investigation. “Let me be clear, I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign.”

He now says he never had any conversations about Russian “interference” with the campaign.

President Trump has reportedly spoken with advisers about firing Sessions, according to CBS News.

While Mr. Trump has speculated aloud in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, it should be noted that he often talks about making staff changes without following through.

President Trump’s intensifying criticism has fueled speculation that Sessions may quit. Sessions has said he plans to remain the Attorney General “as long as it’s appropriate.”