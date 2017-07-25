New Ride Coming To Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Get ready for a real vanishing act at Universal Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
The park has confirmed that it will be closing its Dragon Challenge roller coaster ride permanently this fall to make way for a new generation of thrill ride in the Hogsmeade area of the Islands of Adventure in 2019.
So what’s it going to be like?
“This all-new thrill ride will take you deeper into J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, where you will encounter some of your favorite characters and creatures. It’ll be unlike anything we’ve ever done before and it will be fun for the entire family,” according to the UniversalOrlando blog.
“The new attraction will be one of the most highly-themed coaster experiences we’ve created. It will combine a new level of storytelling with an action-packed adventure…and a few surprises along the way,” the blog added.
The intertwined inverted roller coaster opened in the park in 1999 as the Dueling Dragons. The ride was designed by Bolliger & Mabillard of Switzerland. It featured two trains launched simultaneously which would race around each other on the course. However, after two injuries related to loose objects hitting riders on the other coaster, the “dueling” part was discontinued and the roller coasters were dispatched separately.
In 2010 it was rethemed to Harry Potter and renamed the Dragon Challenge. The last day of operation for the Dragon Challenge will be Monday, September 4th.