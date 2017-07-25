Mother Calls Police Chase, Shoot Out A “Terrifying Experience”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother who, along with her two children, was caught up in the police pursuit and shooting in southwest Miami-Dade on Monday has called it one of the most terrifying experiences of her life.

“Stephanie,” 35, was in her vehicle with her son and a cousin, ages 9 and 10, when a car that was being chased by the police slammed into them at SW 268th Terrace and 134th Place.

“I just know that when I was turning in my little circle there, I just seen a car swirling and I just tried to get on my side. I all I remember was ‘boom’, that was it, and then gunshots, that’s all I remember,” she said in an exclusive interview with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench. “I just tried to get cover for my babies.”

After the crash, the suspects in the car opened fire on two undercover officers who approached the vehicle. The officers returned fire. Police said neither officers nor the shooters were hit during the exchange of gunfire.

Stephanie said the sound of gunfire made her think that she and boys were going to be killed.

“All I remember is getting my son and cousin out of the car and dragging them to safety somewhere, that’s all I remember,” she said.

In the crash and subsequent escape to safety, Stephanie said they got a little banged up.

“We have bruises. My son’s mouth is fractured, he has broken teeth, a lip laceration with seven or eight stitches, I have lacerations on my leg. My little cousin broke his left arm,” she said.

She and the boys were treated at Baptist Hospital in Homestead.

“I’m in shock, I’m in shock,” she said, adding that the boys were “traumatized.”

She also had a few words for those responsible.

“Stop the madness.”

Two men were taken into custody, a third escaped into the neighborhood. A massive search of the area failed to locate him.