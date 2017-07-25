WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

iRover Recalls Hoverboard Due To Fire, Explosion Risk

July 25, 2017 11:58 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – iRover is recalling two models of its self-balancing scooters, also known as ‘Hoverboards’ because the lithium ion battery can overheat and catch fire or explode.

The iRover scooters being recalled were sold at TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from December 2015 through April 2017 for between $300 and $400.

The recall involves 2,800 iRover hoverboards with model numbers 87645 and 87644.

There have been two reports of the battery packs in the recalled self-balancing scooters/hoverboards smoking and overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The company says you should stop using the scooters immediately and call iRover for a free replacement.

Contact iRover toll-free at 888-348-6434 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.iroverus.com.

