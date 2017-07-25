Hopes Are High As Dolphins Prepare To Open 2017 Training Camp

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Dolphins will open the team’s 2017 training camp on Wednesday.

The first on-field practices are scheduled for Thursday morning.

The Dolphins are coming off of their first truly successful season in nearly a decade, making the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Miami is still waiting to win its first playoff game since January of 2001 but with head coach Adam Gase at the helm, hopes are high that the Dolphins have put their string of unsuccessful campaigns behind them.

MIAMI DOLPHINS 2016 RECORD: (10-7)

OPEN CAMP: July 26, Davie, Florida.

LAST YEAR: Rookie coach Adam Gase led a turnaround from a 1-4 start and earned raves from players as he helped the Dolphins make the postseason for first time in nine years.

They earned an AFC wild-card berth and then lost in first round at Pittsburgh, 30-12.

Progress came even though Miami’s defense allowed franchise-worst 6,122 yards from scrimmage.

RB Jay Ajayi’s breakout year included consecutive 200-yard games, and QB Ryan Tannehill had a career-high passer rating of 93.5 before a knee injury in Week 14 ended his season.

The Dolphins lost the final two games of their season, to the Patriots in Week 17 and the Steelers in the playoffs, by combined score of 65-26 which showed the gap remaining between Gase’s team and AFC’s best.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: TE Julius Thomas, LB Lawrence Timmons, TE Anthony Fasano, rookie DE Charles Harris, DE William Hayes, G Ted Larsen, S Nate Allen, S T.J. McDonald.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, LT Branden Albert, TE Dion Sims, S Isa Abdul-Quddus, DE Mario Williams, DT Earl Mitchell.

CAMP NEEDS: Tannehill will be closely monitored after recovering from a sprained left ACL and MCL that did not require surgery.

Tannehill says he’s 100 percent and took part in all offseason workouts.

C Mike Pouncey, who played only five games last year because of recurring hip issues, will see little if any action until the season starts.

Laremy Tunsil, first-round pick in 2016, will continue a transition from LG to LT.

New defensive coordinator Matt Burke has important newcomers to evaluate after the Dolphins devoted their top three draft choices to defense for first time in franchise history.

EXPECTATIONS: Last year Dolphins ranked in the bottom half of league in both offense and defense. They were outscored by 35 points, which suggests they overachieved in reaching 10 victories.

They did it by winning their final eight games that were decided by touchdown or less.

Miami’s schedule looks tougher, so even if roster is more talented Miami might be hard-pressed to match last year’s record.

