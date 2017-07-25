Heat Sign Two Summer League Players Including Sharpshooter Matt Williams

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the NBA Summer League now behind us, teams have a chance to assess their players and decide who is worthy of a longer look.
The Miami Heat made a couple of those decisions on Monday, retaining a pair of players who participated in the Summer League.
Guard Derrick Williams Jr. and guard Matt Williams have signed with Miami, the team announced.
Williams averaged 9.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while appearing in eight Summer League games (six starts.
He shot 45% from three-point range during the Heat’s six games in Las Vegas.
Williams is considered a distance shooting specialist, holding the record for three-pointers made (247) at his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
Walton appeared in four Summer League games, starting one. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 46.9% from the field and 50.0% from three point range.
Miami signed Walton to a two-way deal while Williams becomes the 15th player under contract with the Heat on their NBA roster.
NBA teams are permitted to carry 17 players during the regular season, but two of those players must be on two-way contract.
Teams are also allowed to carry as many as 20 players before and during training camp.