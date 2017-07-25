Gordon Ramsay Cooks Up Unique Florida Dish: Burmese Python

July 25, 2017 12:34 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is making a unique dish while filming in Florida. It’s Burmese Python.

Ramsay joined Kyle Penniston of Miami on July 15th to hunt invasive pythons in the Everglades for an upcoming episode of his competitive-cooking television variety show “The F Word with Gordon Ramsay.”

Penniston hunts pythons for the South Florida Water Management District , the state agency that oversees Everglades restoration. Researchers say pythons are decimating populations of native mammals that live in the vast wetlands.

According to a statement Tuesday from the district, Ramsay and his son, Jack, helped Penniston kill three pythons in western Miami-Dade County.

The district says Ramsay cooked one python alongside a levee in a portable oven. Penniston said it was an honor to have his first taste of python cooked by Ramsay.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

