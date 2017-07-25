WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Musk, Zuckerberg At Odds Over AI’s Effect On Our Future

July 25, 2017 4:28 PM
Filed Under: Artificial Intelligence, Consumer, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Tech

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tesla’s Elon Musk and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg appear to be having a public social media showdown over their widely differing views on the potential impact of artificial intelligence.

Musk has spoken out about his concerns that if left unchecked, AI could become humanity’s “biggest existential threat.”

When asked about Musk’s concerns, Zuckerberg said, “It’s really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible. In the next 5 to 10 years AI is going to deliver so many improvements in the quality of our lives. ”

In response, Musk said, “I’ve talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited.”

Musk is the co-founder of Open AI, a non-profit research company focusing on discovering and enacting the path to safe artificial general intelligence.

