Deadly Shooting In NW Miami-Dade

July 25, 2017 5:28 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a person was gunned down in their car in northwest Miami-Dade.

The bullet ridden car was found at the intersection of NW 22nd Avenue and 119th Street.

A yellow police tarp was draped over the driver’s side of the vehicle as crime scene technicians marked the trail of bullet holes on the driver’s side doors and shell casings on the ground.

Police have not released any information on the person who was killed.

