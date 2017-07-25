Blaze Breaks Out At Miami Beach Hotel, Guests Without Power

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Hundreds of guests from a Miami Beach hotel were evacuated after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue got a call around 2 a.m. as heavy smoke billowed out of the side of the Deauville Beach Resort at 6701 Collins Avenue.

Hundreds of hotel guests were evacuated around the same time.

“A lot of people were running. A guy said we don’t know what’s happening but the alarm is sounding so we have to run to the exit and go down,” said hotel guest Juliana Abreu.

Abreu and her family had arrived from Brazil just a few hours before the fire started. They were among the guests evacuated.

Chopper4 was over the area where you could see evacuated guests laying out on lounge chairs and some standing on the sidewalk with their suitcases in hand – some with children. Others were inside the lobby – some sleeping.

“No one said anything and we were all night sitting in the street sleeping until about 5:30 a.m.,” said Abreu.

Authorities say an electrical fire in the AC Room caused the whole thing.

The hotel’s sprinklers came on and crews were able to put out the blaze.

“Our crews went and opened one of the electrical rooms and found burnt wires from a temporary AC chiller they have on the outside,” said Capt. Jorge Linares with Miami Beach Fire Dept.

Miami Beach Fire asked Florida Power and Light to turn off the power in the building so they could investigate what caused the fire.

Hotel guests are now left with no choice but to relocate since it is unclear when the power will be restored. It could be anywhere from a few days to a week, official say.

The hotel manager says they are trying to accommodate everyone. They are first helping people who are flying out Monday. Next, they are helping those with medical conditions followed by families with small children. They are working to set up people at other hotels. The Red Cross is also assisting with the situation.

Crews are helping guests get to their room to gather their belongings.

” Sixteen flights of stairs then back up to get our luggage and then back up 16 flights then back down 16 flights,” said hotel guest Marvel Person.