Best Places To Meet New People In Miami

Opportunities to make new friends exist almost everywhere in the South Florida area. Local college classes, bowling, sports bars, and more are hot spots for meeting people who share your passions and interests. But don’t just take our word for it, check it out for yourself. The venues listed below are just a small sampling of the myriad of places one can go to make new friends.
Miami Dade College
300 N.E. 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 237-8888
www.mdc.edu
A great way to meet new people is to take a class on a subject that interest you. In a continuing education class, formerly known as adult education, you will meet people that share your interest in the subject matter being taught. At Miami Dade College, students can learn about protecting the environment, learn a foreign language or sign language, learn to play a musical instrument, or just explore a personal enrichment class. Miami Dade College offers an extensive array of classes that don’t require the pursuit of a degree or attending for an entire semester.
Bird Bowl
9275 S.W. 40th St.
Miami, FL 33165
(305) 221-1221
www.birdbowl.com
Perhaps you the active type and want to do something to get you moving. Then you may be interested in going bowling to meet new people. Bird Bowl has 60 lanes so there are always lots of people around to strike up a conversation. Patrons of Bird Bowl include local residents as well as out-of-towners who are looking to have some fun while in the area. In addition to bowling, visitors can enjoy playing a game of pool, visiting the arcade, or just enjoying the restaurant and lounge for some quiet conversations with all the new people you will meet at this venue.
Paints N Cocktails
10029 Cleary Blvd.
Plantation, FL 33324
(954) 514-7383
www.paintsncocktails
If your secret passion is painting, then check out Paint N Cocktails. This venue is so popular that there are now two locations to serve the South Florida area: one in Coconut Creek and one in Plantation. Painters from all walks of life and all skill levels, from beginner to advanced, are welcome to attend the painting classes held here. The drink policy at Paints N Cocktails is simple: BYOB, Bring Your Own Beverage. Alcohol is permitted in small qualities if the attendee is over 21. So come out, meet other artists, and take home your hand-painted masterpiece.
Uncle Al’s Sports Café
15846 W. State Road 84
Sunrise, FL 33326
(954) 389-4455
www.unclealscafe.com
In business for over 25 years, this sports café is a great place to meet other sports enthusiasts. Sixteen large LCD flat screen TV’s are lined throughout the café for the viewing pleasure of the clientele. Soccer, football, baseball, tennis, and other popular sports are always being shown on the television screens. The food is another great thing about this establishment. Some of the client reviews for this website say that the wings served here are the ‘best ever’. Uncle Al’s Sports Café has even earned the nickname of the “Cheers” of South Florida due to the exceptional customer service, great food, and good prices.
John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
253 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FLST 33134
(305) 445-3777
www.johnmartins.com
John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant has been in business since the late 1980’s. This venue has the reputation as being a fabulous place to meet people and make new friends. Visitors can enjoy watching sports on one of the many television sets around the pub, or take in a night of comedy, or listen to live music, all while meeting new people and having some fun. So, head down to John Martin’s, grab a drink, and start introducing yourself to potential new friends.
