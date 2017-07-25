Best Places To Meet New People In Miami

By Katherine Bostick Opportunities to make new friends exist almost everywhere in the South Florida area. Local college classes, bowling, sports bars, and more are hot spots for meeting people who share your passions and interests. But don’t just take our word for it, check it out for yourself. The venues listed below are just a small sampling of the myriad of places one can go to make new friends.

Miami Dade College

300 N.E. 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 237-8888

www.mdc.edu A great way to meet new people is to take a class on a subject that interest you. In a continuing education class, formerly known as adult education, you will meet people that share your interest in the subject matter being taught. At Miami Dade College, students can learn about protecting the environment, learn a foreign language or sign language, learn to play a musical instrument, or just explore a personal enrichment class. Miami Dade College offers an extensive array of classes that don’t require the pursuit of a degree or attending for an entire semester.

Bird Bowl

9275 S.W. 40th St.

Miami, FL 33165

(305) 221-1221

www.birdbowl.com Perhaps you the active type and want to do something to get you moving. Then you may be interested in going bowling to meet new people. Bird Bowl has 60 lanes so there are always lots of people around to strike up a conversation. Patrons of Bird Bowl include local residents as well as out-of-towners who are looking to have some fun while in the area. In addition to bowling, visitors can enjoy playing a game of pool, visiting the arcade, or just enjoying the restaurant and lounge for some quiet conversations with all the new people you will meet at this venue.

Paints N Cocktails

10029 Cleary Blvd.

Plantation, FL 33324

(954) 514-7383

www.paintsncocktails If your secret passion is painting, then check out Paint N Cocktails. This venue is so popular that there are now two locations to serve the South Florida area: one in Coconut Creek and one in Plantation. Painters from all walks of life and all skill levels, from beginner to advanced, are welcome to attend the painting classes held here. The drink policy at Paints N Cocktails is simple: BYOB, Bring Your Own Beverage. Alcohol is permitted in small qualities if the attendee is over 21. So come out, meet other artists, and take home your hand-painted masterpiece.

Uncle Al’s Sports Café

15846 W. State Road 84

Sunrise, FL 33326

(954) 389-4455

www.unclealscafe.com In business for over 25 years, this sports café is a great place to meet other sports enthusiasts. Sixteen large LCD flat screen TV’s are lined throughout the café for the viewing pleasure of the clientele. Soccer, football, baseball, tennis, and other popular sports are always being shown on the television screens. The food is another great thing about this establishment. Some of the client reviews for this website say that the wings served here are the ‘best ever’. Uncle Al’s Sports Café has even earned the nickname of the “Cheers” of South Florida due to the exceptional customer service, great food, and good prices.