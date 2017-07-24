5 Wounded In Apparent Chainsaw Attack In Switzerland

July 24, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Chainsaw Attack, Crime, Schaffhausen, Switzerland

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Swiss police say five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following an apparent attack in the northern city of Schaffhausen.

The attacker was armed with a chainsaw.

Authorities are searching for a man.

Swiss police say the attack is not a terrorist act.

Police spokeswoman Cindy Beer told SRF television that police were alerted at 10:39 am on Monday (0839 GMT).

“We can’t say exactly what happened at this point,” said Beer. “We just know that a person wounded several people.”

The man’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Are You The Ultimate Football Fan?
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch