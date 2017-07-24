5 Wounded In Apparent Chainsaw Attack In Switzerland

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Swiss police say five people have been hospitalized, two of them with serious injuries, following an apparent attack in the northern city of Schaffhausen.
The attacker was armed with a chainsaw.
Authorities are searching for a man.
Swiss police say the attack is not a terrorist act.
Police spokeswoman Cindy Beer told SRF television that police were alerted at 10:39 am on Monday (0839 GMT).
“We can’t say exactly what happened at this point,” said Beer. “We just know that a person wounded several people.”
The man’s whereabouts are currently unknown.