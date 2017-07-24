There’s A New ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Trailer Out

July 24, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Comic-Con, Entertainment, Netflix, Stranger Things

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The creators of “Stranger Things” premiered a trailer for the show’s second season at Comic-Con on Saturday that was so new, even the cast hadn’t seen it.

The Duffer Bros. were joined by director Shawn Levy and stars Millie Bobby Brown and the crew of young actors who play a group of friends searching for their buddy who mysteriously disappears.

The trailer shows that Will Byers, who went missing in the first season, continues to be haunted by the experience.

But most of the cast was keeping mum on spoilers.

Three new cast members were introduced: Paul Reiser, Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink. Reiser plays a government official.

The sci-fi drama received an impressive 19 Emmy nominations, including best drama series. It also nabbed a nod for the “Stranger Things” VR Experience.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, will compete for best supporting actress.

“Stranger Things” is set to return to Netflix on October 31st.

