Pres. Trump Warns GOP Over Health Care Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – As investigators looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election have a big day on tap, President Trump has chosen to begin the week with another strong push for repealing and replacing Obamacare.

On Sunday, President Trump issued a warning to the GOP on Twitter.

If Republicans don’t Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

The Senate is expected to vote this week on a Republican health care bill, though some lawmakers say they still haven’t been told yet whether they’ll be deciding to replace Obamacare or just repeal it.

“I don’t think that’s a good approach to facing legislation that affects millions of people and one sixth of our economy,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME.

Congress is also set to pass new sanctions against Russia for its role in election interference this week.

“The administration is supportive of being tough on Russia, particularly in putting these sanctions in place,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

President Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is set to testify on Russia here in Washington on Monday in front of a closed Senate Intelligence meeting.

“What concerns me the most is, anything that could be held over the president’s head that could influence U.S. policy,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA

The president’s new communications director acknowledged over the weekend that Mr. Trump has privately discussed Presidential pardons, but White House advisors disagree on how much the President has been looking into it.

“I’m in the oval office last week, we’re talking about that,” said White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

“Pardons have not been discussed, and pardons are not on the table,” said President Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow.

Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman, Paul J. Manafort, have also agreed to talk with congressional investigators.

Scaramucci also issued some strong words for leakers on the inside, saying he would speak to his staff immediately and tell them, “if you’re going to keep leaking, I’m going to fire everybody.”