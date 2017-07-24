Miami’s Haitian Community Launches TPS Extension Campaign

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MONDAY (CBSMiami) – Time is running out for Haitian nationals living the U.S. with temporary protected status.

They have until the end of today, Monday, July 24, to re-register for the TPS program.

The federal government recently extended the TPS period through January 22nd. However, there are no guarantees beyond that.

Haitians have been protected from deportation since the devastating earthquake in 2010. Nearly 60-thousand Haitians are in the U.S. under the TPS program.

The Trump administration has said Haitians need to start making arrangements to return to their homeland because conditions have improved.

On Monday, the Miami’s Haitian community launched a national TPS campaign, urging the administration to extend the protection for two years instead of just six months.

“As we’ve stated for months, extending TPS for 24 additional months is in the United States’ national interest as Haiti is in no position either to safely absorb an additional 58,000 persons,” says Marleine Bastien, Executive Director of Executive Director of FANM (Haitian Women of Miami).

The group claims extending the TPS program to two years has bi-partisan support. They also point out that it would not be safe to send Haitians back because Hurricane Matthew’s devastation last October caused a ‘food insecurity crisis’.

In addition to an unchecked cholera epidemic, Haiti is still dealing with the earthquake’s aftermath, nearly 50-thousand people still live in tents.

FANM said if Haitians are forced to return, they would no longer be able to send money to family members back home which would further destabilize the country’s fragile economy, creating another crisis on top of the country’s other challenges.