Miami Dolphins Foundation Sponsors Concussion Testing For Miami-Dade Public Schools

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins Foundation has teamed up with the University of Miami Sports Medicine Institute to sponsor concussion testing for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
“We are excited to aid student-athletes, parents and coaches of all sports in working with the University of Miami Sports Medicine Institute to help identify, treat and establish protocols on concussions and reinforce health and safety standards,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Affairs Jason Jenkins. “Sports play such an important role in character development and teach positive lessons of teamwork, physical and mental toughness, resilience and competitiveness.”
The Countywide Concussion Care High School Program, which was established by UM in 2012, includes a 6 STEPS TO PLAY SAFE protocol that is managed by a multidisciplinary team of experts in neurology, neurosurgery, neuroscience and more.
“Our team is excited about this partnership with the Miami Dolphins,” said Gillian Hotz, Director of the University of Miami Sports Medicine Institute’s concussion program. “Their understanding of the importance of education, safety and concussion management in high school sports enables us to provide a safer playing field for local student athletes.”
Through the program, all high school athletic trainers and athletic directors will attend an annual education and training workshop to be updated on the protocol and concussion management.
Concussion education will also be provided to all high school football teams through video and classroom discussions.
In all, the program will impact more than 15,000 high school student athletes per year.