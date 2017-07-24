Kushner Admits To Four Contacts With Russians During Campaign

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner admits he had four contacts with Russians during the campaign and presidential transition but adds none were improper.

Kushner made the disclosure in an 11-page statement provided to the Associated Press just hours before he is to be interviewed by a Senate committee investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion by Trump associates.

In it, he talks of the hectic pace of the campaign, insisting he had thousands of meetings and interactions, some of which were impactful and memorable and many of which were not.”

He ends with “I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded with any foreign government. Hopefully, this puts these matters to rest.”

Read: Jared Kushner Statement

Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman, Paul J. Manafort, have also agreed to talk with congressional investigators about their June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Over the weekend, President Trump unleashed a series of tweets criticizing a Washington Post story focused on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling it an illegal intelligence leak.

CBS News has confirmed American intelligence intercepted Russian reports claiming Sessions discussed “campaign related matters” with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 race.

Sessions denied ever talking about the campaign when he recused himself from the Russia investigation back in March.

“Let me be clear, I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign,” said at the time.

He now says he never had any conversations about Russian ‘interference’ with the campaign.

On Saturday, lawmakers announced a bipartisan deal to sanction Russia for its meddling in the election. The bill will come up for a vote on Tuesday and is expected to easily pass the House and Senate.