In The Recruiting Huddle: Clarence Burley – Douglas 

July 24, 2017 11:17 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Clarence Burley

POSITION: CB/RB

SCHOOL: Parkland Douglas

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-8

WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: The Douglas Eagles may not win a ton of games and take district titles home with them, but there are very few programs that can develop talent like head coach Willis May and his staff. Just after a quality wave of talent graduates, and even moves into a leadership role, the 2019 class produced a difference maker. One who recently was selected as MVP of the True19 Showcase. In making the team for the Florida-Georgia contest in January of 2018, this versatile athlete has already put himself out – nationally.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6083659/clarence-burley

