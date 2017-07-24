In The Recruiting Huddle: Clarence Burley – Douglas 

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Clarence Burley
POSITION: CB/RB
SCHOOL: Parkland Douglas
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 5-8
WEIGHT: 160
SCOUTING: The Douglas Eagles may not win a ton of games and take district titles home with them, but there are very few programs that can develop talent like head coach Willis May and his staff. Just after a quality wave of talent graduates, and even moves into a leadership role, the 2019 class produced a difference maker. One who recently was selected as MVP of the True19 Showcase. In making the team for the Florida-Georgia contest in January of 2018, this versatile athlete has already put himself out – nationally.