Halle Berry Steals The Show At ‘Kidnap’ Red Carpet On South Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An afternoon in the park turns into sheer horror for single mom Karla Dyson – played by Halle Berry – when her son suddenly disappears.

Berry was on hand Monday night at the Regal Cinemas South Beach promoting this new thriller “Kidnap.”

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo told Berry her heart just stops thinking about the idea of your own child kidnapped.

“It does. Your heart stops,” Berry said. “But the beauty of this movie is this mom is so empowered and I think it will rally women around strength and allows us to celebrate our mama bear instincts.”

Karla jumps in her own car and sets off in pursuit of the kidnappers. For Berry, the movie hit close to home.

“The emotions sat right in my throat. The whole time I was in the backseat I was imagining my own daughter in my car, and my daughter at the time was on set and was the same age as the boy who played by son,” she said. “So it was very easy to transfer from her face to his face.”

For many years, Berry has served as the face of Revlon and the face of Versace – and at age 50 her beauty hasn’t faded one bit.

Petrillo asked her for some beauty tips.

“I think it’s Miami. This humidity is great. I feel plumped up. I love the Miami weather,” she said.

This tense, action-fueled thriller is directed by Luis Prieto and comes from the producers of “Salt” and “Transformers.”

You can catch “Kidnap” in theaters starting August 4th.