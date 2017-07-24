Deputy Fired For Taking Naked Pics On Duty

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
VERO BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who took partially naked photos of himself while on duty has been fired.
Lt. Macen LeVan, an 18 year veteran of the Indian River Sheriff’s Office, was assigned to work at the county’s courthouse. He was terminated July 19th.
Sheriff’s spokesman Eric Flowers said an internal affairs investigation began in April after an employee complaint on another matter. Investigators took LeVan’s cell phone to look for specific messages. That’s when authorities found the photos, which included 120 explicit photos.
The investigation found LeVan was sending photos to other consenting adults.
Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement that LeVan “willfully neglected” his courthouse duties.
