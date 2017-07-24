Cash Tolls Extended At Florida Keys Bridge

July 24, 2017
NORTH KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/AP) — If you use Card Sound Road to get to the Keys, you’re going to have to wait a little longer before your SunPass will work.

Officials had expected to close the toll booth at Card Sound Bridge in North Key Largo on August 1st to prepare for the installation of electronic tolls.

Monroe County officials now say they’ll continue collecting tolls by hand at the bridge through September 1st in order to relocate power lines. After that, no tolls will be collected until the installation is completed in March.

The bridge and toll road are separate from U.S. 1, the other route linking the island chain with the rest of Florida. Increasing traffic and budget concerns prompted Keys officials to convert the bridge to electronic tolls.

