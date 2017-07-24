Bush Baked Beans Recalled Over Bad Cans

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A summer BBQ staple has been recalled.
Bush Baked Beans is voluntarily recalling three types of beans because the side seams on the cans may be defective. The company said the seams could leak or let harmful bacteria grow.
So far there have been no reports of illness.
The recall affects certain 28-ounce cans of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans, and Original Baked Beans.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores.
- BUSH’S BEST® BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019
- BUSH’S BEST COUNTRY STYLE BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019
- BUSH’S BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019
You should not use these products even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.
Consumers who have purchased the product listed above are urged to call Bush’s Consumer Relations at 1-800-590-3797 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday for instructions. Information may also be found on the bushbeans.com web site.