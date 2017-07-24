Deputies Recover Guns Stolen From Bass Pro Shops

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — Authorities have recovered guns stolen from a Bass Pro Shops store in Dania Beach.
The guns, stolen late Thursday from the store, were recovered over the weekend. Deputies say 16 guns were recovered and 1 or 2 are still possibly out there.
On Monday, Broward Sheriff’s Office released a video of the group who stole the guns.
Surveillance video shows the group, just after 11:30 p.m., trying to get into the store located at 220 Gulf Stream Way.
After about a minute of trying to get into the store, you see the group of about 4 people stream in from the right hand side of the screen.
The group seemed to make a b-line for the gun section of the store, jumping the counter to search the merchandise.
Wearing hoodies, with their faces covered, the group seemed to take their time to search through the guns.
While the guns were recovered, those responsible have not been. BSO says no arrests have been made and they’re looking for four people.
Deputies are asking anyone that has information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (95)493-TIPS.