Video: Starbucks Customer Takes On Armed Robber In Transformers Mask

FRESNO, Calif. (CBSMiami) — It was a close call for a man in a coffee shop who suffered stab wounds after deciding to intervene in an armed robbery.

It happened this week at a Starbucks in Fresno, California. Surveillance footage shows the moment the armed robber is blind-sided by an attack from behind.

Investigators said the suspect, Ryan Flores, wearing a “Transformers” mask, walked in with a knife and a toy gun demanding money from the barista.

That’s when Cragg Jerri saw what was happening, picked up a metal chair and hit Flores in the back.

The two began fighting and at one point, Jerri was stabbed in the neck.

Police said he’s expected to be okay and called him a hero.

“It’s not something we recommend,” said Chief Jerry Dyer. “In this case, it was a good outcome. No one died as a result of this incident, but very well could have. But, nonetheless, he’s a hero, there’s no question.”

During the struggle, Jerri managed to wrestle the knife away and stabbed Flores several times before he ran away.

Officers later found Flores near a canal, where he admitted to the crime. He was hospitalized in critical condition.