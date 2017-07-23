Scaramucci On White House Leakers: ‘I’m Going To Fire Everybody’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci will not tolerate leakers.
“If you’re going to keep leaking, I’m going to fire everybody. It’s just very binary,” he said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”
He called those “standing around” the president and leaking information to the press “un-American.”
Scaramucci has scheduled a staff meeting Monday to address White House “culture,” in which he said he’d leave out any pre-judgments on staff members, and prevent further leaks.
He also helped explain President Trump’s recent tweet about leaking, sent out after the president’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, denied to CBS News that his legal team was exploring issuing pardons, despite reports to the contrary.
“I think the gist of that leak basically, or that tweet I should say, is that he’s not going to pardon anybody. He doesn’t need to pardon anybody,” Scaramucci told John Dickerson. “And it’s just really about the leaking that is actually injurious to the government, felonious to the government.”
Scaramucci made his first public appearance in his new role on Friday, promising a strategy that would “knock the socks off of people.” He defended his history of past of financial and political support for Democrats, saying he likes “debating policy.”
“I think it is nonsensical and more Washington nonsense that we have to take this political purity ideological test,” he said. “So if I said I was for something and now I’m against something, that makes me a hypocrite. I don’t believe in that. I think it’s stupid. And I want to subordinate my political views to the views of the president and his agenda.”
Scaramucci made the comments a day after he tweeted that he would be deleting a series of past comments on social media that seemingly contradicted the administration’s viewpoints — an action he claimed was an effort to be more transparent.