Report: 2 Miami-Dade Cities At Bottom For New Home Buyers

July 23, 2017 11:02 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Moving to Florida isn’t all it used to be cracked up to be.

A new report lists two South Florida cities as among the nation’s worst for first-time homebuyers.

The report from the financial Web site, WalletHub, ranks Miami Beach as the fourth-worst small-city market and Miami as the fifth-worst large-city market for first-time home-purchasers.

Among the criteria used was affordability, rent-to-price ratio, recreation, friendliness and property crimes.

Miami Beach had the highest property crime rate among the 300 cities listed in WalletHub’s report.

