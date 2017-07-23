Police: Naked Man Climbs Up Hollywood Crane, Drops Down Debris

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — After a tense 10 hours of negotiations, Hollywood Police say a suicidal man finally surrendered and climbed down a 300-foot construction crane.
Travis Bernard, 27, was tasered and taken into custody.
Authorities responded to the area of Young Circle/Arts Park after Bernard claimed the crane at around 3 a.m.
“I heard helicopters above my home and very, very surprised to see that something like that would occur in our neighborhood,” said Leslie Salvino.
Police said Bernard was naked and repeatedly threw construction equipment and debris from the crane down onto the street, damaging city property. The debris ranged from small pieces of plastic and metal to 100-lb. steel weighs, used to counter-balance the crane.
“They were very loud,” said resident Jerry Muller. “I saw several he threw down. They were like heavy, heavy metal things.”
The situation disrupted traffic in the area as officers established a large perimeter to protect everyone from falling debris. At one point, they also created a hoist to give Bernard food, water and clothing.
Bernard was medically cleared at the hospital and charged with criminal mischief, vandalism and tresspassing. He was then Baker Acted as a potential danger to himself and others.