Alligator Captured Off Jetty In South Beach

July 23, 2017 2:14 PM
Filed Under: Alligator, Florida Fish and Wildlife, South Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An alligator was captured off the Jetty rocks at South Point Park in South Beach.

It was around noon when the gator was spotted in the waters just off the Jetty.

Florida Fish and Wildlife were called on scene and captured the alligator.

The gator was then turned over to a trapper.

It is unknown at this time if the alligator was euthanized.

 

