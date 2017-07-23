Alligator Captured Off Jetty In South Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An alligator was captured off the Jetty rocks at South Point Park in South Beach.
It was around noon when the gator was spotted in the waters just off the Jetty.
Florida Fish and Wildlife were called on scene and captured the alligator.
The gator was then turned over to a trapper.
It is unknown at this time if the alligator was euthanized.
MBPD and @MyFWC always ready for the job. This 🐊 lost its way and was struggling near the S. Pointe jetty. Safely c… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2017