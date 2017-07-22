Trump Slams Press Over ‘New Intelligence Leak’ Against AG Sessions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump issued a warning to America’s enemies while commissioning the newest aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford.
“If a fight does come, it will always end the same way,” Trump said. “We will win, win, win.”
Earlier Saturday, the president unleashed a series of tweets criticizing a Washington Post story focused on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling it an “illegal intelligence leak.”
CBSNews has confirmed American intelligence intercepted Russian reports claiming Sessions discussed “campaign-related matters” with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 presidential election.
“I should not be involved in any campaign investigation,” Sessions said in March, denying ever talking about the campaign when he recused himself from the investigation. “Let me be clear, I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign.”
He now says he never had any conversations about Russian “interference” with the campaign.
Lawmakers announced a bi-partisan deal Saturday to sanction Russia for its meddling in the election. The bill will come up for a vote Tuesday and is expected to easily pass the House and Senate.
President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill that same day about possible Trump campaign ties with Russia.