Body Cam: Las Vegas Police Open Fire On Suspect In Parking Lot

LAS VEGAS (CBSMiami) — The man shot by a Las Vegas Police officer in a Kohl’s parking lot on Tuesday remains in critical condition at University Medical Center.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department held a news conference Friday to discuss the shooting of 30-year-old Guiseppe Russo.

Police were called to the parking lot just before 2 p.m. to check a report of man who was hitting his head against the side door of a vehicle.

Police said the license plate on the vehicle revealed that it was stolen.

When Officer Jeffrey Burr entered the parking lot, he saw Russo standing next to the vehicle and ordered him to come to the front of the police car.

Body camera footage showed Russo flee on foot and the officer chase him while continuing to issue commands.

The video was shown at the news conference and showed the chase through the parking lot and Russo reaching for what appeared to be a weapon in his waistband.

According to police, Officer Burr shot at Russo five times, hitting Russo in the arm and hip area. Burr gave Russo emergency treatment until paramedics arrived.

Russo has a prior record which includes convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to authorities. He’s facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and a felon in possession of a weapon.

LVMPD Force Investigation Team is currently investigating the officer’s use of force in this incident. Their findings will be forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.