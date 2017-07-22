Hemingway Look-Alikes Spoof ‘Running Of The Bulls’ In Key West

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) — Ernest Hemingway look-alikes demonstrated “For Whom the Bull Tolls” Saturday afternoon during the “Running of the Bulls,” an offbeat spoof of the famed annual run held in Pamplona, Spain.
The Key West bull run, both safer and slower than the Pamplona challenge, featured scores of bearded Hemingway look-alikes ambling through the island’s historic downtown pushing, life-size fake bulls on wheels.
The Pamplona parody was one of the highlights of Key West’s annual Hemingway Days celebration. The festival salutes the exuberant lifestyle and writing prowess of the author who lived on the island during most of the 1930s, writing American literary classics including “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”
Saturday night, “aspiring Ernests” chosen from 153 preliminary entrants are to compete in the final round of Sloppy Joe’s Hemingway Look-Alike Contest.
Hemingway Days began July 18 with events including author readings and presentations, a marlin tournament and a “birthday party” staged by look-alikes on the 118th anniversary of Hemingway’s July 21 birth.
The festival continues through Sunday.
