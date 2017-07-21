Water Spout Spotted Off Fort Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Chopper4 spotted a water spout off Fort Lauderdale beach Friday morning.

The spout stretched to the water. A boat could be seen close by but not close enough to be in danger. The spout dissipated a few minutes later.

As for the weather in the rest of South Florida, CBS4’s Lissette Gonzalez says to expect some possible storms to start.

Throughout the day you’ll see the potential for more storms. Some downpours and localized flooding are possible.

A high pressure over the west Atlantic will keep a generally light southerly flow over South Florida on Friday. This weather pattern will help to pump in deep tropical moisture from the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico leading to numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

With the heating of the day, we’ll see the best chance for storms in the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will soar to the low 90s before the rain rolls in to bring those temperatures down a little bit. Lows will be in the upper 70s in the evening with the chance for spotty storms.

Slightly drier air mass is forecast to move in this weekend, bringing a decrease in shower activity and fewer thunderstorms. Winds will also shift to a more easterly/southeasterly regime as surface high pressure expands across the western Atlantic and into the state. Therefore, a more typical summertime Florida weather pattern should return for the rest of the weekend.

You can expect showers and thunderstorms developing along the Atlantic and Gulf coast sea breezes during the late morning and then pushing inland during the afternoon. Some Saharan dust will filter in leading to the potential for hazy skies Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will remain in control through early next week with mainly East to southeasterly flow over South Florida. We’ll continue with hot summer sunshine and sea breeze storms.

Temperatures will remain near normal values with highs in the low 90s throughout the weekend and early next week. Tropical cyclone development is not expected at this time.

