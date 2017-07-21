Standoff In Tamarac After Man With Mental Health Issues Runs Into Neighbor’s Home

July 21, 2017 7:24 PM
TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – SWAT teams are locked in a standoff with a man barricaded in a Tamarac home Friday evening.

Deputies descended on the scene in the 7100 block of NW 70th St.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said a man with mental health issues ran into a neighbor’s home.

Negotiators are trying to get him out right now.

A neighbor was able to help pull the homeowner, who is bound to a wheelchair, to safety.

“I looked down the road and there was a sheriff down the road and turned around and there was a sheriff behind us, so thank God they reacted like Johnny-on-the-spot,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor went on to say that the man who ran into the home was armed with a knife.

