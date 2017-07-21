Russia Investigation Focusing On Trump Finances

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election has now turned its focus to President Donald Trump’s finances.

Specifically, Mueller is looking into business dealings of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan who initiated the probe have already turned over what they know to investigators.

Investigators are also looking into whether there are any financial links between President Trump or his associates as it relates to Russian meddling.

The President, in an interview with the New York Times, said veering into his finances was a red line Mueller shouldn’t cross.

“I think that the President — the point he’s trying to make is that the clear purpose of the Russia investigation is to review Russia’s meddling in the election and that that should be the focus of the investigation. Nothing beyond that,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders during a press briefing on Thursday.

Lawmakers have warned the president to stay out of Mueller’s way.

“There’s a real hunger on the part of many members of both parties to have this resolved appropriately. And if the president steps in and cutting it off by firing Bob Mueller, I think he’ll pay a very heavy price here in Congress,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

Also, President Trump shook up his legal team. Marc Kasowitz is out as Mr. Trump’s lead personal attorney. Kasowitz’s spokesman, Mark Corallo, has resigned.

Last week, the President added a new member to his team – Ty Cobb. That new team has been pushing back against Mueller’s investigation and is reportedly looking into the backgrounds of investigators in an effort to pinpoint conflicts of interest so can they can discredit his investigation.

The Washington Post is reporting President Donald Trump has asked his legal team to explore his power to pardon people, even himself.

Several members of the president’s family and top advisers could face legal problems related to possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Donald Trump Junior, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort have all been asked to testify next week for Senate investigators looking into Russian meddling.