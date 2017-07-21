Woman Accused Of Running Over Principal May Take Plea Deal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The woman accused of running over a popular high school principal, while drunk, is expected to make a decision on a plea deal.
Marilyn Aguilera ran into a baseball field last spring hitting South Dade High principal Javier Perez, causing him to lose both of his legs.
On Friday, the Aguilera and Perez came face to face in the court room.
At last check, a peal deal had not been struck but Aguilera was hoping for a plea deal.
Earlier this week, Aguilera got a new lawyer.
The new attorney, Ana Davide, said she would do her best to be ready to complete the plea agreement at Friday’s hearing. Prosecutors said the deal will be off the table after Friday.
Details of a possible deal are not known, but it would seem Aguilera would possibly serve less prison time than guidelines call for.