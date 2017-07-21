Police: Video Shows Teens Watching, Laughing As Man Drowns

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COCOA (CBSMiami/AP) — A group of teens watched and laughed as a man struggled in a retention pond and drowned last week and it was captured on video, authorities in central Florida said.
Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old’s drowning on video.
The video was released by the state attorney’s office Thursday and the audio portion of it was published by Florida Today.
“Get out the water, you’re going do die,” one of the teens first shouted with concern.
Moments later, however, they’re heard laughing at Dunn, telling him he shouldn’t have gotten in and they weren’t going to help him.
Florida Today reported that Dunn walked into the water following an argument with his fiancee.
Police identified and interviewed the five teens involved. Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe calls their actions “utterly inhumane and cruel,” but says criminal charges won’t be filed because state law doesn’t require people give or call for help when someone’s in distress.
